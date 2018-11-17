Chór Filharmonii NarodowejFormed 1952
Chór Filharmonii Narodowej
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p058k6gp.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/738a27fd-582b-4145-a032-c5c2fedb07d9
Moses: Scene 6 (ending)
Anton Rubinstein
Moses: Scene 6 (ending)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdt0.jpglink
Moses: Scene 6 (ending)
Moses: Scene 6. 'Erheb' die Augen, Israel'
Anton Rubinstein
Anton Rubinstein
Moses: Scene 6. 'Erheb' die Augen, Israel'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdt0.jpglink
Moses: Scene 6. 'Erheb' die Augen, Israel'
Singer
Orchestra
Moses: Scene 2 (opening)
Anton Rubinstein
Moses: Scene 2 (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdt0.jpglink
Moses: Scene 2 (opening)
Orchestra
Dies Illa
Krzysztof Penderecki
Dies Illa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqj9.jpglink
Dies Illa
Last played on
Salve Sidus Polonorum - Cantata in honour of St Wojciech (Adalbertus) (Op.72)
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Last played on
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Salve Sidus Polonorum - Cantata in honour of St Wojciech (Adalbertus) (Op.72)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Salve Sidus Polonorum - Cantata in honour of St Wojciech (Adalbertus) (Op.72)
Orchestra
Last played on
Mass no. 7 in D flat major for choir, organ & orchestra
Stanislaw Moniuszko
Mass no. 7 in D flat major for choir, organ & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6gp.jpglink
Mass no. 7 in D flat major for choir, organ & orchestra
Last played on
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
Karol Szymanowski
Last played on
Karol Szymanowski
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Karol Szymanowski
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Last played on
Dies Illa (1. Mors stupebit; 2. Liber scriptus)
Krzysztof Penderecki
Dies Illa (1. Mors stupebit; 2. Liber scriptus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqj9.jpglink
Dies Illa (1. Mors stupebit; 2. Liber scriptus)
Last played on
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Narrator
Ensemble
Last played on
Stabat mater Op.53 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Karol Szymanowski
Stabat mater Op.53 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Stabat mater Op.53 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
A Sea of Dreams Did Breathe On Me (Part 3, Nos. 1 & 2)
Krzysztof Penderecki
A Sea of Dreams Did Breathe On Me (Part 3, Nos. 1 & 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqj9.jpglink
A Sea of Dreams Did Breathe On Me (Part 3, Nos. 1 & 2)
Last played on
Ave Maria Op.12 for four female voices and organ/orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Ave Maria Op.12 for four female voices and organ/orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ave Maria Op.12 for four female voices and organ/orchestra
Last played on
