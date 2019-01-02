The Secret Sisters
The Secret Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Secret Sisters are an Americana singing and songwriting duo consisting of vocalists Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle. The duo's music has been compared to artists like The Everly Brothers.
The Secret Sisters Performances & Interviews
- The Secret Sisters - To All The Girls Who Cryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wm0zm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wm0zm.jpg2018-01-31T10:55:00.000ZThe Secret Sisters perform live at the CCA in Glasgow for Celtic Connectionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wn8gy
The Secret Sisters - To All The Girls Who Cry
