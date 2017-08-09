Holychild (stylized as HOLYCHILD) is an American indie pop duo from Los Angeles, California, United States. The band consists of songwriter and vocalist Liz Nistico and producer and multi-instrumentalist Louie Diller, though they often play with more musicians for their live show. The band signed to Glassnote Records in 2013, and define their genre as "brat pop". Holychild released an EP entitled Mindspeak in 2014 and their full-length debut album The Shape of Brat Pop to Come was released in June 2015. America Oil Lamb, a followup EP of collaboration songs was released in June 2016. After a two year hiatus, the band broke their silence with four singles in 2018 and have announced their sophomore album is due spring 2019.