Mark B Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Barnes (1970 – 1 January 2016) known professionally as Mark B, was a British hip-hop record producer.
He was most active in the 1990s and early 2000s, associating with Task Force and Blade on many of his records. He was a DJ for Jazz Fudge Recordings for much of his career.
Mark B first signed with Jazz Fudge in 1995. He produced some tracks for DJ Vadim's U.S.S.R. Repertoire. His first individual album was Underworld Connection, released in 1997. He died in January 2016.
