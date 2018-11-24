The Better Beatles
The Better Beatles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7383113a-2b44-4fd1-a2b1-277ca68803b7
The Better Beatles Tracks
Sort by
Baby You're A Rich Man
The Better Beatles
Baby You're A Rich Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby You're A Rich Man
Last played on
Penny Lane
The Better Beatles
Penny Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Penny Lane
Last played on
I'm Down
The Better Beatles
I'm Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Down
Last played on
The Better Beatles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist