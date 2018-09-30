The Young TraditionFormed 18 April 1965. Disbanded October 1969
The Young Tradition
1965-04-18
The Young Tradition Biography (Wikipedia)
The Young Tradition were an English folk group of the 1960s, formed by Peter Bellamy, Royston Wood and Heather Wood. They recorded three albums of mainly traditional British folk music, sung in arrangements for their three unaccompanied voices.
The Young Tradition Tracks
The Foxhunt
The Young Tradition
The Foxhunt
The Foxhunt
Chicken on a Raft
Cyril Tawney
Chicken on a Raft
Chicken on a Raft
What Wondrous Love
The Young Tradition
What Wondrous Love
What Wondrous Love
The Agincourt Carol
Anon.
The Agincourt Carol
The Agincourt Carol
Agincourt Carol
The Young Tradition
Agincourt Carol
Agincourt Carol
The Cherry Tree Carol (feat. Shirley Collins & Dolly Collins)
The Young Tradition
The Cherry Tree Carol (feat. Shirley Collins & Dolly Collins)
The Cherry Tree Carol (feat. Shirley Collins & Dolly Collins)
Lyke Wake Dirge
The Young Tradition
Lyke Wake Dirge
Lyke Wake Dirge
John Barleycorn
The Young Tradition
John Barleycorn
John Barleycorn
Banks of Claudy
The Young Tradition
Banks of Claudy
Banks of Claudy
Hanging Johnny
The Young Tradition
Hanging Johnny
Hanging Johnny
