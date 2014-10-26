Caught a Ghost
Caught a Ghost Biography (Wikipedia)
Caught A Ghost is an indie electro soul band based in Los Angeles, California. The band is a project from Los Angeles singer, songwriter and producer Jesse Nolan and kindergarten classmate Stephen Edelstein Their debut album, Human Nature, was released 1 April 2014.
Caught a Ghost Tracks
Sleeping At Night
