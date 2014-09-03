Aleksey IgudesmanBorn 22 July 1963
Aleksey Igudesman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1963-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/737d320a-6460-4fe7-be0b-8cb0780a663c
Aleksey Igudesman Biography (Wikipedia)
Aleksey Mikhailovich Igudesman (Russian: Алексей Михайлович Игу́десман; born 22 February 1973) is a Russian-German violinist, composer, conductor and actor. He performs in the duo Igudesman & Joo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aleksey Igudesman Tracks
Sort by
I Will Survive
Aleksey Igudesman
I Will Survive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive
Last played on
Rachmaninov by Himself
Aleksey Igudesman
Rachmaninov by Himself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rachmaninov by Himself
Last played on
Aleksey Igudesman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ochi Chernye: Hear the song behind the BBC's 2018 World Cup theme
-
Gabriel Prokofiev speaks to Elizabeth Alker about Nonclassical and taking classical music out of concert halls and into clubs
-
Hunting the Wren with Gabriel Prokofiev
-
Watch: Gabriel Prokofiev's choice for River of Music
-
Gabriel Prokofiev speaks to Sean Rafferty
Back to artist