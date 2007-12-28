Peter YarrowBorn 31 May 1938
Peter Yarrow
1938-05-31
Peter Yarrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Yarrow (born May 31, 1938) is an American singer and songwriter who found fame with the 1960s folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary. Yarrow co-wrote (with Leonard Lipton) one of the group's greatest hits, "Puff, the Magic Dragon". He is also a political activist and has supported causes that range from opposition to the Vietnam War to the creation of Operation Respect, an organization that promotes tolerance and civility in schools.
Puff the Magic Dragon
