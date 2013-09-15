Paul WhitehouseBorn 17 May 1958
Paul Whitehouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/737cb2ea-c358-4726-8be2-0fc7cf38b76f
Paul Whitehouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Julian Whitehouse (born 17 May 1958) is a British actor, writer and comedian. He was one of the main stars of the BBC sketch comedy series The Fast Show, and has also starred with Harry Enfield in the shows Harry & Paul and Harry Enfield and Chums. In a 2005 poll to find The Comedian's Comedian, he was in the top 50 comedy acts voted for by comedians and comedy insiders.
Whitehouse was born on 17 May 1958, in Stanleytown, Glamorgan, Wales. His father worked for the National Coal Board and his mother was a singer with the Welsh National Opera. The family moved to Enfield in north London, England when he was four years old, which led to his discovering his talent for mimicry:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Whitehouse Tracks
Sort by
Music for the film 'The Corpse Bride' - Main Title; According to Plan
Danny Elfman
Music for the film 'The Corpse Bride' - Main Title; According to Plan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
Music for the film 'The Corpse Bride' - Main Title; According to Plan
Last played on
Back to artist