Banco del Mutuo Soccorso
1969
Banco del Mutuo Soccorso Biography (Wikipedia)
Banco del Mutuo Soccorso (English: Bank of Mutual Relief) is an Italian rock band. A popular progressive rock band in the 1970s, they continued making music in the 1980s and 1990s. Recently, they were still active, playing live in 2001 and 2008 at NEARfest. Their charismatic frontman, Francesco Di Giacomo, died in 2014.
Il Ragno
Il Ragno
Il Ragno
Miserere Alla Storia
Miserere Alla Storia
Miserere Alla Storia
