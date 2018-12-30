Barbara RandolphBorn 5 May 1942. Died 15 July 2002
1942-05-05
Barbara Randolph (5 May 1942 – 15 July 2002), also known as Barbara Ann Sanders, was an American singer and actress who recorded for Motown Records in the 1960s.
I Got A Feeling
Barbara Randolph
I Got A Feeling
I Got A Feeling
Can I Get A Witness
Barbara Randolph
Can I Get A Witness
Can I Get A Witness
My Love Is Your Love Forever
Barbara Randolph
My Love Is Your Love Forever
