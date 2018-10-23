Source Direct is a drum and bass act originating from St Albans in the United Kingdom. Originally the act consisted of two childhood friends, James Baker and Phil Aslett. Due to differences between the pair however, it became entirely a solo effort of Baker's at some point around the year 1999. Source Direct are renowned for their complex and irregular breakbeats, snappy and precise hi-hats, dark atmospheric sampling and abstract song structures.

Source Direct produced singles for a variety of different labels: Metalheadz, Basement, Certificate 18, Odysee, Street Beats, Good Looking Records, and self owned label Source Direct Recordings. They also released singles under other names, such as Intensity, Sounds of Life, Oblivion, Mirage, X-Files and Hokusai.

Despite not being featured on the officially released soundtrack, Source Direct gained recognition for the track "Call & Response" which was featured in the now cult-classic superhero horror movie Blade starring Wesley Snipes. The track, originally a single that was then released on their first EP Controlled Developments, was later re-released on the acts second and final album Exorcise the Demons. Source Direct were also one of many electronic music acts (including Photek, fellow St Albans producer and associate of Source Direct) that produced a track specifically for the CD soundtrack of critically acclaimed PlayStation title Wipeout 2097 released in 1996, titled "2097".