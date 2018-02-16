RainBritish band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1992
Rain
1988
Rain Biography (Wikipedia)
Rain were an alternative rock band from Liverpool, England, who had a minor hit in 1991 with "Lemonstone Desired".
Rain Tracks
Going (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1991)
Rain
All I Want (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1991)
Rain
Rain
Rain
