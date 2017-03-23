Lauritz MelchiorBorn 20 March 1890. Died 18 March 1973
Lauritz Melchior
1890-03-20
Lauritz Melchior Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauritz Melchior (20 March 1890 – 19 March 1973) was a Danish-American opera singer. He was the pre-eminent Wagnerian tenor of the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s and has since come to be considered the quintessence of his voice type. Late in his career, Melchior appeared in movie musicals and on radio and television. He also made numerous recordings.
Lauritz Melchior Tracks
Götterdämmerung: Dawn and Duet
Richard Wagner
Götterdämmerung: Dawn and Duet
Götterdämmerung: Dawn and Duet
Last played on
Helan går
Trad.
Helan går
Helan går
Last played on
"Ein Schwert verhiess" from Act 1, Scene 3 of "Die Valkyrie"
Richard Wagner
"Ein Schwert verhiess" from Act 1, Scene 3 of "Die Valkyrie"
"Ein Schwert verhiess" from Act 1, Scene 3 of "Die Valkyrie"
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1923: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq9v4f
Queen's Hall
1923-10-08T21:42:09
8
Oct
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 50
Queen's Hall
Proms 1923: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e58p5v
Queen's Hall
1923-09-20T21:42:09
20
Sep
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 35
Queen's Hall
Proms 1923: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edv38g
Queen's Hall
1923-09-08T21:42:09
8
Sep
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 25
Queen's Hall
Proms 1923: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e29v4f
Queen's Hall
1923-08-29T21:42:09
29
Aug
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 16
Queen's Hall
Proms 1922: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6cxn3
Queen's Hall
1922-09-26T21:42:09
26
Sep
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 39
Queen's Hall
