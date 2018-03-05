MotherlodeCanadian pop/rock band
Motherlode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/737144eb-4a89-4540-9c06-98e38d4d9f03
Motherlode Biography (Wikipedia)
Motherlode was a Canadian pop rock group formed in 1969 in London, Ontario. The group scored some success in the US with their single, "When I Die", which hit #18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1969.
The act remains a one-hit wonder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Motherlode Tracks
Sort by
When I Die
Motherlode
When I Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Die
Last played on
Motherlode Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist