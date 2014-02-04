Svein ChristiansenNorwegian jazz drummer. Born 6 August 1941. Died 25 November 2015
Svein Christiansen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7370d8d4-91a6-4bbd-acc7-6475b84a0b15
Svein Christiansen Biography (Wikipedia)
Svein "Chrico" Christiansen (6 August 1941 – 25 November 2015) was a Norwegian jazz musician (drums), known from a number of recordings, and central on the Oslo Jazz scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Svein Christiansen Tracks
Sort by
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
Karin Krog
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqls9.jpglink
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
Last played on
Back to artist