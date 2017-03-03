Oh LandBorn 2 May 1985
Oh Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br27s.jpg
1985-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73700583-9245-4a62-b73b-68f3904a0ef3
Oh Land Biography (Wikipedia)
Nanna Øland Fabricius (born 2 May 1985), better known by her stage name Oh Land, is a Danish musician, singer, songwriter, dancer and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oh Land Tracks
Sort by
White Nights
Oh Land
White Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
White Nights
Last played on
Bloodbuzz Ohio
Oh Land
Bloodbuzz Ohio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Bloodbuzz Ohio
Last played on
Head Up High (Mercury Dub)
Oh Land
Head Up High (Mercury Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Head Up High (Mercury Dub)
Last played on
Renaissance Girls
Oh Land
Renaissance Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Renaissance Girls
Last played on
Renaissance Girls (Nick Zinner)
Oh Land
Renaissance Girls (Nick Zinner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Renaissance Girls (Nick Zinner)
Last played on
Son of A Gun
Oh Land
Son of A Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Son of A Gun
Last played on
Rainbow
Oh Land
Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Rainbow
Last played on
Wolf & I
Oh Land
Wolf & I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Wolf & I
Last played on
Sun Of A Gun (Yuksek Remix)
Oh Land
Sun Of A Gun (Yuksek Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Sun Of A Gun (Jacob Plant Remix)
Oh Land
Sun Of A Gun (Jacob Plant Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Sun of a Gun (Savage Skulls Remix)
Oh Land
Sun of a Gun (Savage Skulls Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
Sun of a Gun (Savage Skulls Remix)
Last played on
The Wolf and I
Oh Land
The Wolf and I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
The Wolf and I
Last played on
We Turn It Up
Oh Land
We Turn It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br27s.jpglink
We Turn It Up
Last played on
Oh Land Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist