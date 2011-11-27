Kip AndersonBorn 24 January 1938. Died 29 August 2007
Kipling Taquana Anderson (January 24, 1938 – August 29, 2007) known as Kip Anderson, was an American soul blues and R&B singer and songwriter. He is best known for his 1967 single, "A Knife and a Fork." He recorded for many record labels, worked as a radio DJ, and maintained a career lasting from the late 1950s to the 1990s, despite serving a decade-long custodial sentence. At various times Anderson worked with Sam Cooke, the Drifters, Jerry Butler and Jackie Wilson.
