Daniel LloydWelsh singer/songwriter. Born 26 July 1982
Daniel Lloyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6cd.jpg
1982-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73695577-97a3-4105-874b-9c56345ed640
Daniel Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Owain Lloyd (born 26 July 1982, Rhosllannerchrugog, Wales) is a bilingual Welsh actor and singer-songwriter. He is the frontman for the Welsh language band Daniel Lloyd a Mr Pinc, who reformed in 2017 after a 6-year break, as well as a solo artist and established actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Lloyd Tracks
Sort by
Welsh Celebrity
Daniel Lloyd
Welsh Celebrity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Welsh Celebrity
Last played on
Tro Ar Fyd
Daniel Lloyd
Tro Ar Fyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Tro Ar Fyd
Last played on
Y Llwybr Clir
Daniel Lloyd
Y Llwybr Clir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Y Llwybr Clir
Last played on
Gadael Rhos
Daniel Lloyd
Gadael Rhos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Gadael Rhos
Last played on
Doed A Ddelo
Daniel Lloyd
Doed A Ddelo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doed A Ddelo
Performer
Last played on
Eldon Terrace
Daniel Lloyd
Eldon Terrace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Eldon Terrace
Last played on
Werth y Byd
Daniel Lloyd
Werth y Byd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Werth y Byd
Last played on
Tro Ar Ol Tro
Daniel Lloyd
Tro Ar Ol Tro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Tro Ar Ol Tro
Last played on
Goleuadau Llundain
Daniel Lloyd
Goleuadau Llundain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Goleuadau Llundain
Last played on
Black Gold
Daniel Lloyd
Black Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpp6f.jpglink
Black Gold
Last played on
Back to artist