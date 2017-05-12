Frederick Nicholls Crouch (30 July 1808 – 18 August 1896) was an English composer and cellist.

Crouch was born in Marylebone in London. He emigrated to the United States in 1849 and settled in Richmond, Virginia. During the Civil War, Crouch took up arms for the Richmond Grays and the 1st Richmond Howitzers, Confederacy.

Crouch was noted as a fine cellist, having played in the King's Theatre as well as St Paul's Cathedral in London, before coming to the United States, but the majority of his compositions were not successful. His most famous song is "Kathleen Mavourneen". During his years in the United States, Crouch composed two operas and unsuccessfully tried various musical undertakings (i.e., conducting, singing and teaching). Well traveled after the Civil War, Crouch eventually settled in Baltimore, Maryland.

He died 18 or 19 August 1896 in Portland, Maine, and was buried on Confederate Hill in Baltimore's Loudon Park Cemetery.