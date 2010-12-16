YakuzaChicago avant-garde metal band. Formed 1999
Yakuza
1999
Yakuza Biography (Wikipedia)
Yakuza is an avant-garde metal band, formed in Chicago in 1999. They have been acclaimed for their incorporation of jazz and world music elements.
Monsignor Spyplane
West of the Best
