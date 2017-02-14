Ernie FarrowBorn 13 November 1928. Died 14 July 1969
Ernie Farrow
1928-11-13
Ernie Farrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Farrow (November 13, 1928 – July 14, 1969) was a jazz bassist who occasionally played other instruments. His sister was Alice Coltrane.
Ernie Farrow Tracks
Purple Flower
Ernie Farrow
Purple Flower
Purple Flower
See See Rider
Yusef Lateef
See See Rider
See See Rider
Love And Humor
Hugh Lawson
Love And Humor
Love And Humor
Slippin' & Slidin'
Yusef Lateef
Slippin' & Slidin'
Slippin' & Slidin'
Blues For The Orient
Yusef Lateef
Blues For The Orient
Blues For The Orient
