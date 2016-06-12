Josh FarroBorn 29 September 1987
Josh Farro
1987-09-29
Josh Farro Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Neil Farro (born September 29, 1987) is an American musician and songwriter. He is best known as the former lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the rock band Paramore. Farro is currently pursuing his solo career as the lead vocalist and guitarist of his self-named band, Farro. His debut solo album, Walkways, was released independently to iTunes on February 5, 2016.
Josh Farro Tracks
This Is Amazing Grace
Worship Leader Nathan Jess and his band along with Congregational Singing, Phil Wickham, Josh Farro & Jeremy Riddle
