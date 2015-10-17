ORESKABANDFormed May 2003
ORESKABAND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7363c329-6aec-4a30-ab64-a1c426a6bc86
ORESKABAND Biography (Wikipedia)
OreSkaBand (オレスカバンド Oresukabando) is an all-female ska band from Sakai, Japan. They have performed in Japan, Canada and the United States, including the Fuji Rock Festival.
The band name, "ore ska band," literally translates as "we're (a) ska band." While "ore" is normally considered a masculine pronoun and an informal way to say "I" in Japanese, and the suffix "-tachi" is added to personal nouns when emphasizing that they are plural, in this context the term "ore" means something more along the lines of "we fellows." The choice of "ore" is also one of gender play, as the band usually appear wearing boys' school uniform in their videos and concerts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ORESKABAND Tracks
Sort by
What a Wonderful World
ORESKABAND
What a Wonderful World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What a Wonderful World
Last played on
ORESKABAND Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist