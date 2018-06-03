Rattlesnake AnnieBorn 26 December 1941
Rattlesnake Annie
1941-12-26
Rattlesnake Annie Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie McGowan (born Rosan Gallimore, December 26, 1941 in Puryear, Tennessee, U.S.) is a country singer and songwriter under the stage name Rattlesnake Annie. She earned her nickname as a child from her respect of snakes. McGowan began recording music in 1974 and achieved success in Europe. She became the first female country musician to tour the Eastern Bloc countries in Europe and released an album with a country singer Michal Tučný from Czechoslovakia. In 1990, she became the first American country performer to sign a recording contract with Sony Music Japan.
