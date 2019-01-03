Lindsay Ell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/735f2b10-a267-4cd2-990f-f91702be9130
Lindsay Ell Performances & Interviews
Lindsay Ell Tracks
Sort by
Waiting On You (Bob Harris Country Session)
Lindsay Ell
Waiting On You (Bob Harris Country Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champagne
Lindsay Ell
Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champagne
Last played on
Horses (feat. Lindsay Ell)
Keith Urban
Horses (feat. Lindsay Ell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv35.jpglink
Horses (feat. Lindsay Ell)
Last played on
Criminal
Lindsay Ell
Criminal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Criminal
Last played on
Waiting On You
Lindsay Ell
Waiting On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting On You
Castle
Lindsay Ell
Castle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Castle
Mint
Lindsay Ell
Mint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mint
Wildfire
Lindsay Ell
Wildfire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wildfire
Stop That Train
Lindsay Ell
Stop That Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop That Train
Waiting on the World to Change
Lindsay Ell
Waiting on the World to Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting on the World to Change
By The Way
Lindsay Ell
By The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Way
Wildfire - Bob Harris Country Session - RX 061017
Lindsay Ell
Wildfire - Bob Harris Country Session - RX 061017
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Alright
Lindsay Ell
All Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Alright
Last played on
Make You Feel My Love
Lindsay Ell
Make You Feel My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make You Feel My Love
Last played on
Lindsay Ell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Kelsea Ballerini - Miss Me More
-
Keith Urban - Never Comin Down
-
In country conversation: Little Big Town (full interview)
-
Grammy win with Taylor Swift's Better Man and "biggest" record Girl Crush
-
The first record you ever bought was by WHO?
-
Kelsea Ballerini - Interview
-
Kelsea Ballerini - Interview
-
Keith Urban: "Nicole Kidman might be a little biased towards my music"
-
Kelsea Ballerini: "I was asked if I wanted to sing...with Shania Twain!"
-
Little Big Town – Extended interview
Back to artist