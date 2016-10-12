Caribou
1978
Caribou Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Victor Snaith (born 1978) is a Canadian composer, musician, and recording artist who has performed under the stage names Caribou, Manitoba and Daphni.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Odessa
Caribou
Odessa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwfwz.jpglink
Odessa
Last played on
Sun
Caribou
Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Sun
Last played on
Can't Do Without You
Caribou
Caribou
Can't Do Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020pxvj.jpglink
Can't Do Without You
Last played on
Our Love
Caribou
Our Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025xg70.jpglink
Our Love
Last played on
Bees
Caribou
Bees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Bees
Last played on
Leave House (6 Music Session, 20 Apr 2010)
Caribou
Caribou
Leave House (6 Music Session, 20 Apr 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Leave House (6 Music Session, 20 Apr 2010)
Last played on
Odessa (6 Music Session, 20 Apr 2010)
Caribou
Caribou
Odessa (6 Music Session, 20 Apr 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Odessa (6 Music Session, 20 Apr 2010)
Last played on
All I Ever Need
Caribou
All I Ever Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02blpv8.jpglink
All I Ever Need
Last played on
Jamelia (DJ Koze's Alarmclock Remix)
Caribou
Caribou
Jamelia (DJ Koze's Alarmclock Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Jamelia (DJ Koze's Alarmclock Remix)
Last played on
Only Love Can Set U-Free (Bicep Remix)
Caribou
Caribou
Only Love Can Set U-Free (Bicep Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Only Love Can Set U-Free (Bicep Remix)
Last played on
Irene
Caribou
Irene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Irene
Last played on
Melody Day (Fout Tet Remix) (feat. Luke Lalonde, Adem and One Little Plane)
Caribou
Caribou
Melody Day (Fout Tet Remix) (feat. Luke Lalonde, Adem and One Little Plane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Mars
Caribou
Mars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Mars
Last played on
Silver
Caribou
Silver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Silver
Last played on
Leave House
Caribou
Leave House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Leave House
Last played on
Can't Do Without You
Caribou
Caribou
Can't Do Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzt.jpglink
Can't Do Without You
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/az5wxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T21:16:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vpp1r.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music at Bestival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erb5d4
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
2014-09-04T21:16:09
4
Sep
2014
6 Music at Bestival
12:00
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T21:16:09
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Back to artist