A Certain Ratio are an English post-punk band formed in 1977 in Flixton, Greater Manchester. They became known for their punk-funk/industrial/dance-oriented sound, which drew heavily on disco, funk, and dub elements. After over seven years on Factory Records, they spent two years signed to A&M Records before returning to independent labels in the early 1990s. After being on hiatus since the late 1990s, they returned to sporadic live performances in the early 2000s and released a new album in 2008.