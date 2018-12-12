A Certain RatioEnglish post-punk band. Formed 1977
A Certain Ratio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh7l.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73577e86-4da8-4d76-949d-34c757e053be
A Certain Ratio Biography (Wikipedia)
A Certain Ratio are an English post-punk band formed in 1977 in Flixton, Greater Manchester. They became known for their punk-funk/industrial/dance-oriented sound, which drew heavily on disco, funk, and dub elements. After over seven years on Factory Records, they spent two years signed to A&M Records before returning to independent labels in the early 1990s. After being on hiatus since the late 1990s, they returned to sporadic live performances in the early 2000s and released a new album in 2008.
A Certain Ratio Tracks
Shack Up
Last played on
Sounds Like Something Dirty - Riley Session 201118
Flight (6 Music session 201118 )
Dirty Boy (6 Music session 201118 )
Mickey Way (6 Music session 191118 )
Mickey Way
Last played on
Flight
Last played on
Do The Du (Casse)
Last played on
The Big E
Last played on
All Night Party
Flight (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 1 Oct 1979)
The Choir (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 1 Oct 1979)
Shack Up (6 Music session for Marc Riley 111217)
Knife Slits Water
Last played on
Dirty Boy (feat. Barry Adamson)
Last played on
Won't Stop Loving You (Bernard Sumner Remix)
Lucinda
Last played on
Waterline
Last played on
The Fox
Last played on
Do The Du
Last played on
Shack Up (6 session 11th Dec 2017)
Last played on
And Then Again_Riley Session_111217
Last played on
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
A Certain Ratio
Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1983
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebwhzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1983-06-17T21:16:52
17
Jun
1983
Glastonbury: 1983
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 1982
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh2mxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1982-06-18T21:16:52
18
Jun
1982
Glastonbury: 1982
Worthy Farm, Pilton
