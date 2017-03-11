The Cardinals1950s R&B vocal group. Formed 1946. Disbanded 1961
The Cardinals
1946
The Cardinals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cardinals were an American R&B group of the 1950s. Sharing a legacy with the Orioles, The Cardinals are remembered as one of the best R&B ballad acts to come out of Baltimore.
The Cardinals Tracks
The Door Is Still Open
The Door Is Still Open
Wheel Of Fortune
Wheel Of Fortune
Misirlou
Misirlou
The Door Is Still Open (To My Heart)
