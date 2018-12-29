Speedy JTechno DJ/producer. Born 1969
Speedy J
1969
Speedy J Biography (Wikipedia)
Jochem George Paap (born 14/02/1969 in Rotterdam), known by his stage name Speedy J, is a Dutch electronic music producer based in the city of Rotterdam. His breakthrough came with the release in 1992 of the minimal techno track Pullover. Subsequently, his material became more mellow as he moved away from the hardcore sounds that were then becoming popular in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Speedy J Tracks
Rise
Speedy J
Rise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Rise
Last played on
Terre Zippy
Speedy J
Terre Zippy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Terre Zippy
Last played on
Symmetry
Speedy J
Symmetry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Symmetry
Last played on
De-Orbit
Speedy J
De-Orbit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
De-Orbit
Last played on
Unknown
Speedy J
Unknown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Unknown
Last played on
In-formation
Speedy J
In-formation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
In-formation
Last played on
Oil Zone
Speedy J
Oil Zone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Oil Zone
Last played on
Something for Your Mind
Speedy J
Speedy J
Something for Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Something for Your Mind
Last played on
Sculpture 1986
Collabs
Sculpture 1986
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Sculpture 1986
Last played on
The Dawn of the Dub
Speedy J
Speedy J
The Dawn of the Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
The Dawn of the Dub
Last played on
Tesla
Speedy J
Tesla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Tesla
Last played on
Vaag (Gary Beck Remix)
Speedy J
Speedy J
Vaag (Gary Beck Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Vaag (Gary Beck Remix)
Last played on
Edlx
Speedy J
Edlx
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d644.jpglink
Edlx
Last played on
