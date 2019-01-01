Antonin VranickyCzech violinist and composer. Born 13 June 1761. Died 6 August 1820
Antonin Vranicky
1761-06-13
Antonin Vranicky Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonín Vranický, Germanized as Anton Wranitzky, and also seen as Wranizky (June 13, 1761 in Nová Říše – August 6, 1820 in Vienna), was a famous Czech violinist and composer of the 18th century. He was the half brother of Pavel Vranický.
He was a pupil of Mozart, Haydn and Albrechtsberger, as mentioned in a letter from Pavel Vranický to the music publisher André.
