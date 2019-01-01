Antonín Vranický, Germanized as Anton Wranitzky, and also seen as Wranizky (June 13, 1761 in Nová Říše – August 6, 1820 in Vienna), was a famous Czech violinist and composer of the 18th century. He was the half brother of Pavel Vranický.

He was a pupil of Mozart, Haydn and Albrechtsberger, as mentioned in a letter from Pavel Vranický to the music publisher André.