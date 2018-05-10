Lukas MeijerSwedish rock musician, guitarist, singer and songwriter. Born 21 August 1988
Lukas Meijer
1988-08-21
Lukas Meijer Biography (Wikipedia)
Lukas Meijer (born 21 August 1988) is a Swedish rock musician, guitarist, singer and songwriter, vocalist of band No Sleep For Lucy.
Together with Polish DJ Gromee, he represented Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Light Me Up".
Light Me Up (feat. Lukas Meijer)
Gromee
