Wilfried (born Wilfried Scheutz; 24 June 1950 – 16 July 2017) was an Austrian singer-songwriter and actor. He was born in Bad Goisern am Hallstättersee, Austria. He was best known for representing Austria in the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest with his song "Lisa Mona Lisa". He was also an actor with his best known role was in Hilde, das Dienstmädchen (1986). From 1978 to 1979 he was a singer for the Austrian band Erste Allgemeine Verunsicherung.