WilfriedAustrian singer-songwriter and actor. Born 24 June 1950. Died 16 July 2017
Wilfried
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73480841-aaa4-4a5b-957f-fd445018ff64
Wilfried Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfried (born Wilfried Scheutz; 24 June 1950 – 16 July 2017) was an Austrian singer-songwriter and actor. He was born in Bad Goisern am Hallstättersee, Austria. He was best known for representing Austria in the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest with his song "Lisa Mona Lisa". He was also an actor with his best known role was in Hilde, das Dienstmädchen (1986). From 1978 to 1979 he was a singer for the Austrian band Erste Allgemeine Verunsicherung.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wilfried Tracks
Sort by
Lisa Mona Lisa
Wilfried
Lisa Mona Lisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lisa Mona Lisa
Last played on
Wilfried Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist