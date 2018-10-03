Miguel Ángel Gómez MartínezBorn 17 September 1949
Miguel Ángel Gómez Martínez
1949-09-17
Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Ángel Gómez Martínez (born 1949 in Granada, Spain) is a Spanish conductor and composer. With Germanic education, he is known for his ability not to need a score when conducting and for his rigour when he interprets works always respecting the composers' intentions.
Taras Bulba - rhapsody for orchestra
Leos Janáček
Coriolan - Overture Op.62
Ludwig van Beethoven
Recitative and Leonora's aria from 'Fidelio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Le Villi
Giacomo Puccini
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche Op 28
Richard Strauss
Marino Faliero - opera
Gaetano Donizetti
Requiem in D minor (In memoriam Bellini)
Gaetano Donizetti
Orchestra
Choir
