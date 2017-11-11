Stephanie Davis
Stephanie Davis
Stephanie Davis (born in Montana) is an American country music singer and songwriter. She has written songs for Shelby Lynne, Garth Brooks, Waylon Jennings and Martina McBride. In addition, Davis has released five studio albums: a self-titled debut on Asylum Records in 1993, followed by four self-released albums. Her self-titled debut produced a chart single in "It's All in the Heart".
