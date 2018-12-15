Luke Winslow‐KingBorn 12 March 1983
Luke Winslow‐King
1983-03-12
Luke Winslow‐King Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Winslow-King Balzuweit (born March 12, 1983) is an American guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, composer, and lyricist based out of Cadillac, Michigan, who plays vintage blues and jazz music and is known for his slide guitar work. He is a music traditionalist, playing a mixture of "people's music" and improvisational jazz based in collective improvisation, with influences from New Orleans, where he was based for 15 years, that includes jazz, Delta blues, ragtime, pre-war American folk, with influences from diverse sources like Béla Bartók and Antonín Dvořák's String Quartet No. 12 (American String Quartet) and Woody Guthrie.
