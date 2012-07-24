SirensUK electro pop trio. Formed 2003
Sirens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7345fb5e-556b-40a3-9269-9e59d312cf0c
Sirens Biography (Wikipedia)
Sirens are British girl group from Newcastle upon Tyne, best known for their Top 50 single, "Baby (Off the Wall)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sirens Tracks
Sort by
Get Me Home (Artful Remix)
Sirens
Get Me Home (Artful Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw4kp.jpglink
Get Me Home (Artful Remix)
Last played on
Stilettos
Sirens
Stilettos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stilettos
Performer
Last played on
Stilletoes (DJ Q's Crazy Bassline Remix)
Sirens
Stilletoes (DJ Q's Crazy Bassline Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steal the Show
Sirens
Steal the Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steal the Show
Last played on
Sirens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist