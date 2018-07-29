Yuri Serov
Yuri Serov
Yuri Serov Tracks
4th movt 'Romance' Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Orchestra Op. 144
Boris Ivanovič Tiščenko
'Hebrew Melody' from 20 songs
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Singer
Seven songs, Op 79 - Bravely forward
Sergei Prokofiev
Vstrechniy, Op. 33 - The Counterplan Song
Dmitri Shostakovich
Singer
The Cloud Op.48
Anton Rubinstein
