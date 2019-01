Ila Arun is a popular Indian actress, TV personality and Rajasthani folk / folk-pop singer with a unique, husky voice and a penchant for folk-pop fusion. Her daughter is Ishita Arun. She has appeared in many prominent Bollywood movies such as Lamhe, Jodhaa Akbar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and most recently Begum Jaan.

