Ila Arun
Ila Arun Biography (Wikipedia)
Ila Arun is a popular Indian actress, TV personality and Rajasthani folk / folk-pop singer with a unique, husky voice and a penchant for folk-pop fusion. Her daughter is Ishita Arun. She has appeared in many prominent Bollywood movies such as Lamhe, Jodhaa Akbar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and most recently Begum Jaan.
