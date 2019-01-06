Eternal were a British R&B girl group formed in 1992 with the line-up consisting of Easther Bennett and her older sister Vernie Bennett, with Kéllé Bryan and her friend and classmate Louise Redknapp who were also recruited into the group by the label. The group became an international success, selling around 10 million records worldwide. Louise Redknapp left the group after the release of their debut album to focus on her solo career with the same label. Kéllé Bryan left the group under undisclosed circumstances. Sisters Easther Bennett and Vernie Bennett were the only members left when they disbanded in 2000. Eternal made a brief comeback in 2013, with Kéllé Bryan returning to the group, only for the group to disband once again in 2014. They were considered the UK's answer to the American girl group En Vogue.

Eternal's 1993 debut album Always & Forever peaked at number two on the UK Album Chart and went four-times platinum in the UK. In 1997, they reached number one on the UK Singles Chart with "I Wanna Be the Only One", which won them the 1997 Mobo Award for Best Single. They also received seven Brit Award nominations. In total they achieved 15 UK Top 20 hits between 1993 and 1999, with their other Top 10 hits including "Stay" (1993), "Oh Baby I..." (1994), "Power of a Woman" (1995), "Someday" (1996), "Secrets" (1996) and "Don't You Love Me" (1997). The group reformed as a trio without Louise Redknapp in 2013 for the second series of the ITV2 reality show The Big Reunion, and performed a one-off concert In March 2014.