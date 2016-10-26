Los Brincos were one of the most successful Spanish rock bands of the 1960s, and were sometimes called the “Spanish Beatles”.

The group was formed in 1964. The members were Fernando Arbex (drums), Manuel González (bass), Juan Pardo (guitar) and Antonio ‘Junior’ Morales (guitar). All four sang, and vocal harmonies were an important part of their sound.

Early hits included "Flamenco" (1965), "Sola" (1965), "Tú me dijiste adiós" (‘You told me goodbye’ - 1965, B-side "Eres Tú". ). "Mejor" (1966) and "Un sorbito de champán" (‘A sip of champagne’ - 1966).

After two years of success, Juan and Junior left the group to form a duo. Los Brincos recruited new members and continued to have hits. "Lola" (no relation to The Kinks song) was number one in the summer of 1967.

Their third album “Contraband” (1968) was produced by Larry Page. “Mundo, demonio y carne” (1970) was less successful and the band broke up shortly after.

They reformed in 2000, but Fernando Arbex died in 2003.