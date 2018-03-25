The StupidsUK punk. Formed 1984
The Stupids
1984
The Stupids Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stupids are an English hardcore punk band formed in the 1980s by Tom Withers.
The Stupids Tracks
Jesus Meets the Stupids
Heard it All Before (John Peel session 12th May 1987)
Life's a Drag (John Peel session 12ty May 1987)
Dog Log (John Peel session 12th May 1987)
Stupid Monday (John Peel session 12th May 1987)
