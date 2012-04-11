Lew Lewis
Lew Lewis Biography
Lew Lewis (b on Canvey Island, Essex) is a "Little Walter-influenced" harmonica player and vocalist who was a member of Eddie and the Hot Rods before forming his own bands, and guesting on albums by The Stranglers, The Clash and others.
