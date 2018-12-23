Scarlette FeverBorn 1981
Scarlette Fever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4jn.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/733f9c23-2bbe-4f1b-b73b-24a5ab602c51
Scarlette Fever Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Louise Barrow (born November 1981), better known by her stage name Scarlette Fever, is an English singer, songwriter, musician and multi-instrumentalist. Born and raised in Hertfordshire, she studied music before signing to Starfisch Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scarlette Fever Tracks
Sort by
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Radio London Session, 23 Dec 2018)
Keston Cobblers & Scarlette Fever
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Radio London Session, 23 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Radio London Session, 23 Dec 2018)
Performer
Let The Music Save Me
Scarlette Fever
Let The Music Save Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Let The Music Save Me
O Holy Night (Radio London Session, 23 Dec 2018)
Scarlette Fever
O Holy Night (Radio London Session, 23 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Let's Go Shopping
Scarlette Fever
Let's Go Shopping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Let's Go Shopping
Last played on
Sunday Best
Scarlette Fever
Sunday Best
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Sunday Best
Last played on
Praying For A Change
Scarlette Fever
Praying For A Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Praying For A Change
Last played on
Black & White (Gavin Kool Remix)
Scarlette Fever
Black & White (Gavin Kool Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Black & White (Gavin Kool Remix)
Last played on
Hour Of Sunshine
Scarlette Fever
Hour Of Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Hour Of Sunshine
Last played on
Crash And Burn
Scarlette Fever
Crash And Burn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Crash And Burn
Last played on
Elated
Scarlette Fever
Elated
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Elated
Last played on
Black And White
Scarlette Fever
Black And White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4jn.jpglink
Black And White
Last played on
Scarlette Fever Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist