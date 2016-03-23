Louis VarneyBorn 30 May 1844. Died 20 August 1908
Louis Varney
1844-05-30
Louis Varney Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Varney (30 May 1844, New Orleans, Louisiana – 20 August 1908, Cauterets, France) was a French composer.
Louis Varney Tracks
Chanson de Bridaine (Les mousquetaires au couvent)
Ensemble
