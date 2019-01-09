Bups Saggu
Bups Saggu Biography (BBC)
Bups Saggu’s appreciation of music stems from a musically aware and appreciative family. His mum played the sitar when she was younger and his father dabbled in poetry and is a featured song writer on Bups’ new album. His personal passion for music was further developed by his exposure to pop music with shows such as Top of the Pops, which he watched religiously. Bups recalls his obsession with Hindi movies and musicals beginning at a young age, as most British Asians can relate. His interest in Bhangra wasn’t sparked until high school.
Bups Saggu Performances & Interviews
- Gupshup with Bups Sagguhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pll6q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pll6q.jpg2017-01-15T20:22:00.000ZThe Captain of Bhangra catches up with one of the artists to watch in 2017: Bups Saggu.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04plkx8
Gupshup with Bups Saggu
- Play or Par with Bups Sagguhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y87pz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y87pz.jpg2014-04-30T14:50:00.000ZBups Saggu cannot bare to to hear Zaheer's 'Tatti’. Will Nihal Play it, or Par it?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01y87qs
Play or Par with Bups Saggu
Bups Saggu Tracks
Battle Giddha
Punjabi Hurr
Hor Ni Peeni
Punjabi Hurrr
Man's Not Jatt
Laung Gwacha (feat. Bups Saggu & Millind Gaba)
Laung Gwacha (feat. Bups Saggu & Millind Gaba)
Battle Gidha
Man's Not Jatt
Battle Giddha
Faaltu (feat. Zora Randhawa)
Faaltu (feat. Zora Randhawa)
Man's Not Jatt
Badnam German
Sharaab Naal Rajiya
Hogeya Tranquille
Battle Boliyan
Matha Tekhiya
Panjabi Hurrr
Drama Queen
Eagle Eye
Punjabi Hurrr (feat. Nirmal Sidhu)
