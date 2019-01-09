Bups Saggu’s appreciation of music stems from a musically aware and appreciative family. His mum played the sitar when she was younger and his father dabbled in poetry and is a featured song writer on Bups’ new album. His personal passion for music was further developed by his exposure to pop music with shows such as Top of the Pops, which he watched religiously. Bups recalls his obsession with Hindi movies and musicals beginning at a young age, as most British Asians can relate. His interest in Bhangra wasn’t sparked until high school.