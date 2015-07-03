Talk NormalFormed 2007
Talk Normal
2007
Talk Normal Biography (Wikipedia)
Talk Normal is an alternative/indie rock duo from Brooklyn, New York, consisting of Sarah Register and Andrya Ambro. Their music has been compared to the No Wave movement of the 1980s; yet both Register and Ambro claim it was not a sound they intentionally tried to emulate.
Talk Normal Tracks
Bold Face
Bold Face
Bold Face
Shot this Time
Shot this Time
Shot this Time
