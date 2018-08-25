Othmar SchoeckBorn 1 September 1886. Died 8 March 1957
Othmar Schoeck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1886-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/733512dd-5411-4ac7-8275-306c128dcece
Othmar Schoeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Othmar Schoeck (1 September 1886 – 8 March 1957) was a Swiss composer and conductor.
He was known mainly for his considerable output of art songs and song cycles, though he also wrote a number of operas, notably his one-act Penthesilea, which was premiered at the Semperoper in Dresden in 1927 and revived at the Lucerne Festival in 1999. He wrote a handful of instrumental compositions, including two string quartets and concertos for violin (for Stefi Geyer, dedicatee also of Béla Bartók's first concerto), cello and horn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Othmar Schoeck Tracks
Sort by
Sommernacht (Summer Night): pastoral intermezzo for string orchestra (Op.58)
Othmar Schoeck
Sommernacht (Summer Night): pastoral intermezzo for string orchestra (Op.58)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lvm.jpglink
Sommernacht (Summer Night): pastoral intermezzo for string orchestra (Op.58)
Last played on
Concerto quasi una fantasia for violin and orchestra in B flat major Op.21
Othmar Schoeck
Concerto quasi una fantasia for violin and orchestra in B flat major Op.21
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto quasi una fantasia for violin and orchestra in B flat major Op.21
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto Op.61 for cello and string orchestra
Othmar Schoeck
Concerto Op.61 for cello and string orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto Op.61 for cello and string orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Septembermorgen
Othmar Schoeck
Septembermorgen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgb1.jpglink
Septembermorgen
Last played on
Wiegenlied
Othmar Schoeck
Wiegenlied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgb1.jpglink
Wiegenlied
Last played on
Suite in A-Flat Major, Op. 59: III. Tempo di marcia. Allegro
Othmar Schoeck
Suite in A-Flat Major, Op. 59: III. Tempo di marcia. Allegro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite in A-Flat Major, Op. 59: III. Tempo di marcia. Allegro
Last played on
Sommernacht (Summer Night) - pastoral intermezzo for strings
Othmar Schoeck
Sommernacht (Summer Night) - pastoral intermezzo for strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vt69.jpglink
Sommernacht (Summer Night) - pastoral intermezzo for strings
Last played on
Zwei Klavierstucke (Op.29)
Othmar Schoeck
Zwei Klavierstucke (Op.29)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zwei Klavierstucke (Op.29)
Performer
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Othmar Schoeck
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Last played on
"Das stille Leuchten" Op. 60 No. 19 Der Reisebecher (arranged for cello and piano)
Othmar Schoeck
"Das stille Leuchten" Op. 60 No. 19 Der Reisebecher (arranged for cello and piano)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in B flat major Op.21 (Quasi una fantasia) for violin and orchestra
Othmar Schoeck
Concerto in B flat major Op.21 (Quasi una fantasia) for violin and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Othmar Schoeck Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist