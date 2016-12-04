Juanita BynumBorn 16 January 1959
Juanita Bynum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7332456e-c76e-4362-ad31-d84fd34a4942
Juanita Bynum Biography (Wikipedia)
Juanita Bynum (born January 16, 1959) is an American gospel singer, author, and pastor. In 2007 she released an album titled Peace of Her Passion, and The New York Times described her as "the most prominent black female television evangelist in the country". She is the author of The Threshing Floor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juanita Bynum Tracks
Sort by
Mary did you know?
Juanita Bynum
Mary did you know?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary did you know?
Last played on
Juanita Bynum Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist